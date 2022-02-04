Is Rangnick Improving Man United? | Is Sterling World Class? | Spurs In Trouble! | Vibe With FIVE

Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson are back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today on the show the lads will be discussing all things Manchester United as they dropped another 2 points in a 1-1 draw against Southampton. We’ll also be talking about all the other news around the Premier League.

0:00; Coming up…

0:48; Intro

Competition winner

2:35; Man United vs Southampton

5:03; Comments on Rangnick

7:20; United lacking discipline

8:36; Jadon Sancho

11:37; Players who had slow starts…

14:34; Paul Pogba

16:52; Man United defensive problems

19:13; Harry Maguire meme

21:57; Gary Neville leaks/Quotes

23:43; Luis Enrique next United Manager?

24:40; What’s the biggest problem at United?

34:50; Chelsea

40:20; Man City & Sterling

44:08; Arsenal & Martinelli red card

45:55; West Ham & Jarrod Bowen for England?

49:15; Pressure of getting called up for England

54:00; Spurs 0-2 Wolves

58:08; Who gets relegated?

58:40; Everton & Donny van de Beek

59:48; Dele Alli outfit overreaction?

01:07:25; Man City already league winners?

01:08:40; Outro

