Is Rangnick Improving Man United? | Is Sterling World Class? | Spurs In Trouble! | Vibe With FIVE

Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson are back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today on the show the lads will be discussing all things Manchester United as they dropped another 2 points in a 1-1 draw against Southampton. We’ll also be talking about all the other news around the Premier League.
0:00; Coming up…
0:48; Intro
1:21; Sokin AD & Competition winner
2:35; Man United vs Southampton
5:03; Comments on Rangnick
7:20; United lacking discipline
8:36; Jadon Sancho
11:37; Players who had slow starts…
14:34; Paul Pogba
16:52; Man United defensive problems
19:13; Harry Maguire meme
21:57; Gary Neville leaks/Quotes
23:43; Luis Enrique next United Manager?
24:40; What’s the biggest problem at United?
34:50; Chelsea
40:20; Man City & Sterling
44:08; Arsenal & Martinelli red card
45:55; West Ham & Jarrod Bowen for England?
49:15; Pressure of getting called up for England
54:00; Spurs 0-2 Wolves
58:08; Who gets relegated?
58:40; Everton & Donny van de Beek
59:48; Dele Alli outfit overreaction?
01:07:25; Man City already league winners?
01:08:40; Outro
