Is Marcus Rashford Elite? Ten Hag Effect On Casemiro | Best Striker Rio Has Faced? Ft. Harry Pinero

Welcome back to the FIVE Channel. On today’s episode of Vibe With Five, Rio, Joel and Harry Pinero go through the Weekends FA Cup fixtures. The panel discuss the Manchester United vs Reading fixture and look into some keys players such as Marcus Rashford who is one of the most inform players since coming back from the World Cup. Stay tuned to hear a debate about the best Strikers of the recent to current era, along with the best striker Rio Ferdinand has ever faced. We spoke Suarez, Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Aguero and more. Do you agree with Harry? If Arsenal don’t win the league should they receive banter! For more insightful football content, keep up to date with the channel by subscribing and clicking the notification bell.
0:28; – Intro
3:33; – How great Wayne Rooney was for United
7:22; – Casemiro playing great and Old Trafford starting to become a fortress again
12:30; – Marcus Rashford is looking like a whole new player
22:21; – Liverpool’s current dry spell
26:33; – Rio not liking Lampard when competing for different clubs
30:56; – The best striker of the Messi and Ronaldo era
38:03; – Has Harry Kane hit a ceiling at Spurs?
48:06; – The guys choose who they think is the best player of this generation
48:55; – Recent transfer talk, Caicedo to Arsenal? Enzo Fernández to Chelsea?
51:55; – Does Balogun have more potential than Nketiah?
54:31; – Outro
