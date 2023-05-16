Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Inter v AC Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League Semi final 2nd Leg | 16 May 2023

Inter v AC Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League Semi final 2nd Leg | 16 May 2023

Inter Milan v AC Milan – Coverage of the semi-final second-leg tie from San Siro, where the city rivals face each other for the fifth time this season. Prior to facing each other in the first leg last week, Inter had already claimed two victories over their neighbours, winning 3-0 in the Italian Super Cup, and then 1-0 in the league in February

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video

Rainbow Flicked by Vini Jr? I dont want to be a MEME! | Man City vs Real Madrid | Kyle Walker

Related videos

Top