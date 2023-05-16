Inter vs AC Milan (1-0) | Lautaro Strike Sends Nerazzurri To Istanbul | Champions League Highlights

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal as Inter Milan swept aside rivals AC Milan across two legs to advance to the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

