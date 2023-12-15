Home Pre-match PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Brighton | Roberto De Zerbi, FA charges & Reiss Nelson form

PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Brighton | Roberto De Zerbi, FA charges & Reiss Nelson form

Mikel Arteta held his pre-Brighton press conference at London Colney at Friday lunchtime.

The boss was asked about Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton team, not being charged by the FA & Reiss Nelson’s impressive performance versus PSV Eindhoven.

