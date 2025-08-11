Intense training, Mahrez returns and victory in Palermo! | INSIDE CITY 504

Take an access all areas look at the previous week at Manchester City, with a special guest visitor in training and a trip to Palermo for the Anglo Palermitan Trophy!

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

This is the official place to gets videos from Manchester City, including all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training, skills, challenges and much more!

Get closer to the likes of Jeremy Doku, Bunny Shaw, Rayan Cherki, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Joško Gvardiol, Phil Foden, Vivianne Miedema and the rest of Pep Guardiola & our teams!

#ManCity #PremierLeague #Haaland #Cityzens #WomensFootball