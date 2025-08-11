Rio Meets Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire sits down with Rio who admits he was a bit nervous about the interview before it started following comments he made about Maguire’s performances in a Manchester United shirt.
Harry addresses these and the level of scrutiny that he has faced whilst at Old Trafford discussing them with Rio along with a number of other issues.
Maguire reveals what it was like after Bruno Fernandes was given the captaincy by Erik Ten Hag last season and why he thinks he performed differently for England compared to playing for Manchester United.
Rio is particularly invested in hearing how players in his position are asked to play so the pair dig into the demands on central defenders from manager Ruben Amorim and in today’s game in general. Maguire also describes how much he’s looking forward to this season after a ‘tough’ pre-season which he says has been great at bringing the players together and helping acclimatise to Ruben Amorim’s style of play.
