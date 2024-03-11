Inside Anfield – Liverpool v Manchester City

Go behind-the-scenes at Anfield as Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool faced Manchester City in Premier League action. John Stones opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side before Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty, won by Darwin Nunez, to earn the Reds a point..

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

#Liverpool #LFC

🛍️ Shop LFC – Gifts, fashion, Nike range & more! https://lfc.tv/48oB63n