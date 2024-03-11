GOAL SERIE A | Kvaratskhelia can’t stop scoring | Goal Collection | Round 28 | Serie A 2023/24

Every goal from Round 28 | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli-Torino 1-0

0:24 Antonio Sanabria, Napoli-Torino 1-1

0:44 Gianluca Lapadula, Cagliari-Salernitana 1-0

1:12 Gianluca Gaetano, Cagliari-Salernitana 2-0

1:51 Eldor Shomurodov, Cagliari-Salernitana 3-0

2:18 Grigoris Kastanos, Cagliari-Salernitana 3-1

2:37 Giulio Maggiore, Cagliari-Salernitana 3-2

2:56 Eldor Shomurodov, Cagliari-Salernitana 4-2

3:30 Kristian Thorstvedt, Sassuolo-Frosinone 1-0

3:51 Yann Bisseck, Bologna-Inter 0-1

4:16 Matteo Pessina, Genoa-Monza 0-1

4:47 Dany Mota, Genoa-Monza 0-2

5:06 Albert Gudmundsson, Genoa-Monza 1-2

5:24 Vitinha, Genoa-Monza 2-2

5:46 Daniel Maldini, Genoa-Monza 2-3

6:05 Michael Folorunsho, Lecce-Verona 0-1

6:27 Christian Pulisic, Milan-Empoli 1-0

6:53 Teun Koopmeiners, Juventus-Atalanta 0-1

7:13 Andrea Cambiaso, Juventus-Atalanata 1-1

7:36 Arkadiusz Milik, Juventus-Atalanta 2-1

8:02 Teun Koopmeiners, Juventus-Atalanta 2-2

8:23 Luca Ranieri, Fiorentina-Roma 1-0

8:40 Houssem Aouar, Fiorentina-Roma 1-1

9:02 Rolando Mangragora, Fiorentina-Roma 2-1

9:25 Diego Llorente, Fiorentina-Roma 2-2

9:45 Lorenzo Lucca, Lazio-Udinese 0-1

10:09 Lautaro Giannetti (OG), Lazio-Udinese 1-1

10:28 Oier Zarraga, Lazio-Udinese 1-2

