Under The Skin: The Story Of West Ham United

#westham #premierleague

Premier League Productions delves into the history of West Ham United, the passionate east end fanbase, Hammers legends, Europa Conference League glory and everything that makes the club what it is, with insight from David Moyes, Jarrod Bowen, Mark Noble, and Kurt Zouma.

► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/1QALxTA

► Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@westham?lang=en

► Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/westham

► Follow us on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/westham

► Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/westham

► Visit our official website: http://www.whufc.com

► Buy tickets: http://www.whufc.com/Tickets/Match-Tickets

► Iron Cast: https://podfollow.com/1686602879/view