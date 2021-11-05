Home TV Show News and Interviews Injury news, thoughts on Kane and Conte | Marcelo Bielsa conference | Spurs v Leeds United

Watch the key moments of Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-match press conference ahead of our game against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

#LeedsUnited #LUFC #PremierLeague

