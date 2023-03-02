Home Leagues Premier League - EPL IN FOCUS | Bukayo Saka | Arsenal vs Bournemouth (3-2) | Premier League

IN FOCUS | Bukayo Saka | Arsenal vs Bournemouth (3-2) | Premier League

IN FOCUS | Bukayo Saka | Arsenal vs Bournemouth (3-2) | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Antonio Contes BACK with Spurs in training ahead of Champions League match against AC Milan!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

#ad

Bukayo Saka put in another fine display during our incredible 3-2 win against Bournemouth on Saturday, and you can see everything he got up to in In Focus – presented by Acronis.

#arsenal

Enjoy match highlights, training and behind the scenes to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Vivianne Miedema, Gabriel Jesus, Alex Zinchenko, Leah Williamson, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kim Little, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Beth Mead, Ben White and more.

Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: https://arsn.al/youtube
Follow us on Facebook: https://arsn.al/facebook
Follow us on Twitter: https://arsn.al/twitter
Follow us on Instagram: https://arsn.al/instagram
Follow us on TikTok: https://arsn.al/tiktok

This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club.

For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game: https://arsn.al/arsenalplayer

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.

Previous Video
No Slowing Down For Celtic At The Top Of The Table | Premiership Matchweek 28 Round Up | cinch SPFL

No Slowing Down For Celtic At The Top Of The Table | Premiership Matchweek 28 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Next Video
Antonio Contes BACK with Spurs in training ahead of Champions League match against AC Milan!

Antonio Contes BACK with Spurs in training ahead of Champions League match against AC Milan!

Related videos

Top