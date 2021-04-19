Home TV Show News and Interviews “I’m always in football!” | Jose Mourinho speaks after being sacked by Tottenham
“I’m always in football!” | Jose Mourinho speaks after being sacked by Tottenham
Jose Mourinho refused to comment on his departure from Tottenham when arriving back at his West London home. Jose said that he was not going to say anything about the situation at the club, but when asked about his future at a manager he responded “I’m always in football”.

