Home Cup Games Scottish Cup BBC Sportscene: Scottish Cup Highlights | 18 April 2021
BBC Sportscene: Scottish Cup Highlights | 18 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

“I’m always in football!” | Jose Mourinho speaks after being sacked by Tottenham

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
7 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

BBC Sportscene: Scottish Cup Highlights | 18 April 2021

Sportscene: Scottish Cup Highlights
The Scottish Cup action continues… We bring you highlights from the fourth round as 16 teams look to fight their way into the quarter-finals.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
skysports-jose-mourinho-manchester-united_4617003

“I’m always in football!” | Jose Mourinho speaks after being sacked by Tottenham

Related videos

Top