Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Gary Neville’s damning verdict on European Super League plans | The Gary Neville Podcast
Gary Neville’s damning verdict on European Super League plans | The Gary Neville Podcast
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Leeds United v Liverpool Preview – Premier League | 19 April 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
27 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Gary Neville’s damning verdict on European Super League plans | The Gary Neville Podcast

Gary Neville gives his opinion on reports of plans for a breakaway European Super League. Sky Sports has contacted the clubs concerned for their responses.

Previous Video
skysports-jose-mourinho-manchester-united_4617003

“I’m always in football!” | Jose Mourinho speaks after being sacked by Tottenham

Next Video
Liverpool , Leeds United, Full Match , Premier League, epl

Leeds United v Liverpool Preview – Premier League | 19 April 2021

Related videos

Top