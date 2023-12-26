Home Leagues Serie A Ilic scores a worldie | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 17 | Serie A 2023/24

Ilic scores a worldie | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 17 | Serie A 2023/24

Ilic scores a worldie | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 17 | Serie A 2023/24
GOL SERIE A | Round 17 | Goal Collection | Serie A 2023/24

The best goals of round 17 | Serie A 2023/24

1. Kenan Yildiz | Frosinone-Juventus 1-2 | 0-1 (12’)
2. Lorenzo Pellegrini | Roma-Napoli 2-0 | 1-0 (76′)
3. Cyril Ngonge | Verona-Cagliari 1-0 | 1-0 (53’)
4. Caleb Ekuban | Sassuolo-Genoa 1-2 | 1-2 (87’)
5. Ivan Ilic | Torino-Udinese 1-1 | 1-1 (88’)

#TopGoals #cryptocom #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
