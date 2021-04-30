Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Ian Wright and Alan Shearer share their experiences of racism | There is No Room For Racism
There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere. Not online, not in the stands, not at home and not on the streets. We all must come together as fans, as players and as clubs to combat discrimination wherever it exists in society.

