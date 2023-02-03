I think weve made Arsenal HAPPY! | Christian Stellini | Tottenham 1-0 Man City

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:14 – Did you like that?: Im so glad and happy to have this possibility to train this team, so thanks to everyone. Everyone pushed to another level.

00:58 – Spoken to Antonio?: Yes in the dressing room, he said he’s really happy and made compliments to every especially Harry for the record. They’ve got a day off tomorrow!

01:46 – Best performance of the season, inspiration?: It’s one of the best, in a difficult moment. The players took responsibility and did their best.

02:36 – What does it say about Tottenham for taming City: We are a big beast as well with different skills. We knew our capacity and showed it for 90 minutes.

03:33 – Serious top four contenders?: I feel I never lost this feeling. Every time the team is able to teach the target.

05:13 – Arsenal happy you won?: I don’t know. We’re happy. I spoke with Antonio.

05:50 – Competitions for places, Emerson performance: He was one of the most important in this game. It’s important to have different places and needed. Emerson showed he’s a good player.

07:21 – Who is Harry Kane?: Harry Kane is football. It’s in his DNA. To compare Harry Kane to the top, you need to wait until his career is over.

-END-

