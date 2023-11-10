I APOLOGISE to Pep for handshake SNUB! | Mauricio Pochettino | Chelsea 4-4 Man City

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Things happened in the game that made me proud. We have to translate it on the pitch.

01:01 – Lost to park the bus teams: I can’t go back and explain every single game. I’m so tired after Monday and Sunday! This game is why the premier league is the best in the world.

03:22 – Chelsea mentality: They showed the character, passion but also the tools to play against Man City.

04:17 – Angry at the end?: I need to apology to the referee. I feel Sterling can go through to score, then he finished the game. I said why!

05:02 – Snubbing Pep: I want to apologise to Pep, I did not see!

05:25 – Project?: Still far away, that is the process.

06:33 – We didn’t have Broja, Nkunku, Jackson, that’s why we didn’t use a striker against Arsenal. That’s why we like playing with an offensive player.

07:30 – Man City and Colwill: Colwill, Update in 24 hours. Penalty: it’s the opinion of the VAR, people sitting in a room watching cameras.

-END-

