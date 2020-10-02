How Robert Lewandowski & Hansi Flick became UEFA Player and Coach of the Year

Bayern München won the treble in 2019/20. Winning the Bundesliga, DFB Cup and Champions League crowned an outstanding season. The story of success is also the tale of these two men: Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski. Both are clocking up one record after the other. The most number of points for a Bundesliga coach, the most unbeaten games in succession, the best foreign goalscorer of all time – the list goes on and on. Now both won the vote for Europe’s coach and player of the year.