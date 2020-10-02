Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fantasy Premier League – 2 October 2020
Fantasy Premier League – 2 October 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

How Robert Lewandowski & Hansi Flick became UEFA Player and Coach of the Year

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
1 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Fantasy Premier League – 2 October 2020

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by this week’s experts to preview Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League. The panel discuss the best goalkeeping options and captain picks, penalty takers and the Chelsea players you should consider for your team, plus Holly Shand and Gianni Buttice reveal their GW4 squads and more!

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Robert Lewandowski – Magical Skills & Goals

How Robert Lewandowski & Hansi Flick became UEFA Player and Coach of the Year

Related videos

Top