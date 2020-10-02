Ronaldo & the Champions battle back! | Roma 2-2 Juventus: The Movie | Serie A
On Sunday 29th September Roma welcomed the Champions to the Capital. At 2-1 down, and faced with Rabiot red card, Juventus needed a special CR7 moment to salvage a point. Relive the drama of Roma 2-2 Juventus in our mini-movie for Serie A TIM Extra.