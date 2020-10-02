Home TV Show News and Interviews Ronaldo & the Champions battle back! | Roma 2-2 Juventus: The Movie | Serie A
Ronaldo & the Champions battle back! | Roma 2-2 Juventus: The Movie | Serie A
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tottenham Hotspur v Maccabi Haifa Extended Highlights – UEFA Europa League qualifying

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
6 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Ronaldo & the Champions battle back! | Roma 2-2 Juventus: The Movie | Serie A

On Sunday 29th September Roma welcomed the Champions to the Capital. At 2-1 down, and faced with Rabiot red card, Juventus needed a special CR7 moment to salvage a point. Relive the drama of Roma 2-2 Juventus in our mini-movie for Serie A TIM Extra.

Previous Video
Robert Lewandowski – Magical Skills & Goals

How Robert Lewandowski & Hansi Flick became UEFA Player and Coach of the Year

Next Video
europa

Tottenham Hotspur v Maccabi Haifa Extended Highlights – UEFA Europa League qualifying

Related videos

Top