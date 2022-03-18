How I broke through At West Ham | Being Compared To Rio | What Really Happened With England

This interview is Part 1 of The Anton Ferdinand Story. Anton Ferdinand sat down with us to explain his footballing journey ahead of his new series on FIVE Youtube channel called ‘The Secret Scout’. The Secret Scout focuses on young talents and their potentials up and down the country along with Stephen Howson.

Rio & Joel thought it was fitting to interview Anton seeing as he had an interesting journey coming up through the West Ham ranks. Anton opened up about the pressure’s of being Rio Ferdinand’s younger brother and what he had to do to overcome the negativity in his career. Anton also filled us in on his Premier League career and missing out on the England National Team. A lot of emotion was shown in this episode so it’s definitely worth a watch, like, comment and reshare. We look to do a special Part 2 episode soon!

0:00; – Sokin #AD

0:20; – Intro

0:54; – Rio on Anton growing up

5:46; – Early beginnings in football

7:40; – West Ham academy

9:30; – Pressure of being Rio’s younger brother

13:00; – Insults from parents and staying out of trouble

16:50; – Professional debut

19:00; – Adjusting to the Premier League

21:50; – Anton’s question for Rio

23:40; – Thierry Henry

24:36; – Anton’s self reflection

26:14; – Old Trafford

30:40; – Playing against each other

36:40; – Player of the Month

37:40; – FA Cup penalty miss and England

43:40; – Outro

