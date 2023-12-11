Home News and Interviews How big a blow could Erling Haalands potential absence be for Manchester City? | The Football Show

Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock analyised Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Pep Guardiola fired a warning to all of Manchester City’s doubters, declaring his team are ready to prove them wrong but is unsure when Erling Haaland will return.

City showed their champions’ mettle as they came from behind to beat Luton 2-1 – and register their first Premier League win in a month. This was an important win for Guardiola and his players who were on a run of four games without a win after being swept aside by Aston Villa in midweek in an unusually timid performance.

The treble winners played at Kenilworth Road without striker Haaland due to a bone injury in his foot.

