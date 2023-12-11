Scott McTominay says toxicity at Man Utd is no longer an issue under Erik ten Hag

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Scott McTominay says the Manchester United dressing room is no longer toxic under Erik ten Hag and the squad is firmly behind the manager.

McTominay, who has worked under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, admits it has been a problem under previous coaches at Old Trafford.

But the midfielder has come out and defended Ten Hag amid reports of a split in the squad ahead of a huge week for the United manager, insisting he has changed the culture at the club.

