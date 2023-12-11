Alan Reacts To The Recent Player Fatigue Myth | EP 56

Is Pochettino the man to fix the problems at Chelsea? Are we focussing too much on the idea that players are fatigued? Why are we seeing sides really having a go at the traditional ‘top teams’ this season?
Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss the results of a poll about the use of VAR, after more than 100,000 fans voted.
00:00 – Intro
01:37 – Spurs v Newcastle / Player Fatigue
09:10 – Front Foot Football
12:20 – Can Newcastle Bounce Back?
13:12 – Chelsea’s Disasterclass
17:25 – Dycheball At Everton
20:19 – Man United’s Style Of Play
24:10 – Brilliant Bournemouth
27:19 – John McGinn & Aston Villa
33:15 – Luton v Man City
34:50 – Chris Wilder’s First Win Back
36:43 – Another 5 Goals For Fulham
39:12 – Bayern Munich’s 5-1 Loss
40:00 – Liverpool & Salah
43:45 – VAR Poll Results
52:30 – Moment Of The Week