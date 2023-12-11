Home TV Show Podcast Alan Reacts To The Recent Player Fatigue Myth | EP 56

How big a blow could Erling Haalands potential absence be for Manchester City? | The Football Show

Is Pochettino the man to fix the problems at Chelsea? Are we focussing too much on the idea that players are fatigued? Why are we seeing sides really having a go at the traditional ‘top teams’ this season?

Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss the results of a poll about the use of VAR, after more than 100,000 fans voted.

00:00 – Intro
01:37 – Spurs v Newcastle / Player Fatigue
09:10 – Front Foot Football
12:20 – Can Newcastle Bounce Back?
13:12 – Chelsea’s Disasterclass
17:25 – Dycheball At Everton
20:19 – Man United’s Style Of Play
24:10 – Brilliant Bournemouth
27:19 – John McGinn & Aston Villa
33:15 – Luton v Man City
34:50 – Chris Wilder’s First Win Back
36:43 – Another 5 Goals For Fulham
39:12 – Bayern Munich’s 5-1 Loss
40:00 – Liverpool & Salah
43:45 – VAR Poll Results
52:30 – Moment Of The Week

