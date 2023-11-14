Home Highlights HIGHLIGHTS | Paris FC vs. BK Häcken (UEFA Womens Champions League 2023-24 Matchday 1)

HIGHLIGHTS | Paris FC vs. BK Häcken — UEFA Womens Champions League 2023-24 (Français)

November 15, 2023 — Paris FC vs. BK Häcken (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage, Matchday 1).

00:00:00 – 00:00:11 – Kick Off
00:01:09 – 00:01:51 – Goal by Rusul Kafaji
00:02:59 – 00:03:13 – Half-Time
00:04:36 – Goal by Anna Sandberg
00:05:31 – Foul by Filippa Curmark
00:05:50 – 00:06:30 – Goal by Julie Dufour
00:08:46 – Full-time

