HIGHLIGHTS | Paris FC vs. BK Häcken (UEFA Womens Champions League 2023-24 Matchday 1)

November 15, 2023 — Paris FC vs. BK Häcken (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage, Matchday 1).

00:00:00 – 00:00:11 – Kick Off

00:01:09 – 00:01:51 – Goal by Rusul Kafaji

00:02:59 – 00:03:13 – Half-Time

00:04:36 – Goal by Anna Sandberg

00:05:31 – Foul by Filippa Curmark

00:05:50 – 00:06:30 – Goal by Julie Dufour

00:08:46 – Full-time