Home Leagues Serie A Bonaventura on the turn! | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 12 | Serie A 2023/24

The best 5 goals from round 12 | Serie A 2023/24

1. Federico Dimarco | Inter-Frosinone 2-0 | 1-0 (43’)
2. Viktor Kovalenko | Napoli-Empoli 0-1 | 0-1 (90’+1’)
3. Giacomo Bonaventura | Fiorentina-Bologna 2-1 | 1-0 (17’)
4. Boulaye Dia | Sassuolo-Salernitana 2-2 | 0-2 (17’)
5. Tijjani Reijnders | Lecce-Milan 2-2 | 0-2 (35’)

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

