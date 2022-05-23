HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 3-2 Aston Villa | CHAMPIONS AGAIN! | Gundogan two goals & Rodri!

City staged another incredible final day fightback, scoring three goals in five second half minutes to dramatically beat Aston Villa 3-2 and so retain the Premier League title at a spellbound Etihad.

Having gone 2-0 down midway through the second half Pep Guardiola’s side looked to be in danger of losing the crown to Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1

However, in amazing scenes reminiscent of our first Premier League triumph 10 years ago, with the same uncanny scoreline, we staged the most unbelievable of comebacks to seize the crown, as a brace from substitute Ilkay Gundogan and a Rodrigo strike lifted the lid off the Etihad.

It was a fightback full of grit and character and one worthy of any title-winning side.

