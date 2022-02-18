Home Leagues Bundesliga Hertha Berlin – RB Leipzig 1-6 | Highlights | Matchday 23 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Hertha Berlin – RB Leipzig 1-6 | Highlights | Matchday 23 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Borussia Dortmund – Borussia Mgladbach 6-0 | Highlights | Matchday 23 – Bundesliga 2021/22

#BSCRBL | Highlights from Matchday 23!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig from Matchday 23 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 0-1 Henrichs (20′), 1-1 Jovetic (48′), 1-2 Nkunku (64′ Penalty), 1-3 Nkunku (67′), 1-4 Dani Olmo (74′), 1-5 Haidara (81′), 1-6 Poulsen (88′)

