Borussia Dortmund – Borussia Mgladbach 6-0 | Highlights | Matchday 23 – Bundesliga 2021/22

#BVBBMG | Highlights from Matchday 23!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach from Matchday 23 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 1-0 REUS (26′), 2-0 MALEN (32′), 3-0 WOLF (70′), 4-0 MOUKOKO (74′), 5-0 REUS (82′), 6-0 CAN (90’+1 Penalty)

