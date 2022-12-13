Hernan Crespo previews Argentina’s World Cup Final vs. France | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Alexis Nunes sits down with Hernan Crespo in Qatar ahead of the World Cup Final between Argentina and France. ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC Previous Video Why Steve Nicol wants Argentina to beat France in World Cup Final | ESPN FC Next Video Ross County 1-2 St. Johnstone | Crawford Hits Late Brace After Baldwin Red | cinch Premiership Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded FIFA World Cup | End of the Road | Morocco 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded FIFA World Cup | End of the Road | Croatia 822 icon Watch LaterAdded 17:07 Mbappe vs Messi | World Cup Final Preview | Fifa 23 Phenoms 17.5K icon Watch LaterAdded Argentina v France Preview – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final | 18 December 2022 654 icon Watch LaterAdded 14:39 Why Steve Nicol wants Argentina to beat France in World Cup Final | ESPN FC 266.9K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:34 Gareth Southgate intends to stay on as England manager until Euro 2024 28K