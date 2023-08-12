Harry Kane signs Bayern Munich contract after completing medical and could make debut on Saturday

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Harry Kane has signed his Bayern Munich contract and completed a medical ahead of a £100m move from Tottenham, with the England captain hopeful of making his debut on Saturday.

Kane landed in Germany on Friday night and completed the first part of his medical at Barmherzige Bruder hospital in west Munich.

The 30-year-old underwent the second part of his medical at Bayern’s Sabener Strasse training centre.

