Gudmundsson pegs back Juventus | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 16 | Serie A 2023/24

GOL SERIE A | Round 16 | Goal Collection | Serie A 2023/24

The best 5 goals from round 16 | Serie A 2023/24

1. Luis Muriel | Atalanta-Salernitana 4-1 | 1-1 (47′)
2. Tijjani Reijnders | Milan-Monza 3-0 | 1-0 (3′)
3. Albert Gudmundsson | Genoa-Juventus 1-1 | 1-1 (48′)
4. Victor Osimhen | Napoli-Cagliari 2-1 | 1-0 (69′)
5. Lorenzo Lucca | Udinese-Sassuolo 2-2 | 1-0 (36′)

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

