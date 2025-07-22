Grasshopper Zürich 1-3 West Ham United | Pre-Season Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Highlights: Liverpool 5-0 Stoke | Darwin Nunez Hat-trick, Chiesa & Ngumoha Goals
Grasshopper Zürich 1-3 West Ham United | Pre-Season Highlights
Watch the highlights from West Ham’s pre-season win against Grasshopper Zürich!
► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/1QALxTA
► Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@westham?lang=en
► Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/westham
► Follow us on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/westham
► Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/westham
► Visit our official website: http://www.whufc.com
► Buy tickets: http://www.whufc.com/Tickets/Match-Tickets