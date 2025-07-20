Highlights: Liverpool 5-0 Stoke | Darwin Nunez Hat-trick, Chiesa & Ngumoha Goals

Watch highlights from the AXA Training Centre as Liverpool hosted Stoke City in a behind-closed doors pre-season friendly. Darwin Nunez netted three times inside the opening 20 minutes of the contest, with Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa addding their names to the scoresheet either side of half-time, as the Reds made it two wins from two this summer prior to flying out for their tour to Asia.

Liverpool first-half team: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Van Dijk, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Robertson, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Nyoni.

Liverpool second-half team: Mamardashvili (Pecsi, 59), Endo, Konate, Chiesa, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Doak (Stephenson, 74), Kerkez, Frimpong, Bradley.

