Home Leagues Premier League Everton FC ACCRINGTON STANLEY 1-1 EVERTON | Pre-season highlights
ACCRINGTON STANLEY 1-1 EVERTON | Pre-season highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Grasshopper Zürich 1-3 West Ham United | Pre-Season Highlights

Cancel
Everton FCPre-season friendly match

ACCRINGTON STANLEY 1-1 EVERTON | Pre-season highlights

- LUD:

Everton created plenty of chances and got their first pre-season match minutes in the tank in a 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening, with Beto levelling with 12 minutes to go after the home side took the lead.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

Previous Video
Trincão Hands Narrow Defeat | Sporting CP 1 – 0 Sunderland AFC | Highlights

Trincão Hands Narrow Defeat | Sporting CP 1 – 0 Sunderland AFC | Highlights

Next Video
Grasshopper Zürich 1-3 West Ham United | Pre-Season Highlights

Grasshopper Zürich 1-3 West Ham United | Pre-Season Highlights

Top