GOMEZ PART OF CITY SQUAD FOR MAGPIES CLASH | Pep Guardiola Press Conference | Newcastle v Man City

Pep Guardiola said Sergio Gomez will be part of City’s travelling party to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Gomez started training with the first team squad this week after completing his move from Anderlecht on Tuesday and Guardiola is happy with what he has seen from the Spanish left-back so far.

“So far, so good. No complaints” he said in his usual media briefing on Friday.

“He is settling in, his mood is exceptional and he is starting to know us. He will travel with us.”

The boss also confirmed Kalvin Phillips and Cole Palmer are ready to face the Magpies on Sunday.

Both players were absent from last week’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth with minor injuries sustained in training earlier that week.

They are now available for selection again, leaving just Aymeric Laporte out of action while he recovers from knee surgery.

Guardiola said: “Cole [Palmer] is back. Kalvin [Phillips] is back. Some niggles for some players but the rest are okay.”

