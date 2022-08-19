THE PLAN IS THE SAME Erik Ten Hag previews Manchester United vs Liverpool | Press Conference

The Manchester United boss has spoken to the press to preview his clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Monday where he says that he will not change Manchester United’s plan as they look to take three points from the Reds, enjoy.

#YNWA #LFC #MUNLIV

Get exclusive podcasts and video content direct to your inbox every week for FREE by joining the Blood Red Club. Sign up at http://www.bloodredpodcast.co.uk

Listen to our Blood Red podcasts: https://podfollow.com/1109064476/view

Join our Blood Red podcast group on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1656599847979758/

Visit the Liverpool ECHO website: https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/all-about/liverpool-fc

Download our Liverpool FC app for free:

Apple – https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/lfc-echo/id1255495425

Android – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mirror.liverpoolfc

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolEchoLFC/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloodred_lfc/

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bloodred_lfc

Subscribe to us on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/bloodredliverpoolfc