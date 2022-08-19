Mikel Arteta press conference ahead of Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Arsenal have had a perfect start to the season with two wins from two. The Gunners take on Bournemouth away in the Saturday evening kick-off.
Mikel Arteta spoke to the media here ahead of the game. 🔴⚪️
Watch the UEFA Champions League, Europa League & Europa Conference League, Nations League & European Qualifiers live on Virgin Media Sport
Subscribe to our page for more!
Follow us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/VMSportIE/
Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/vmsportie/
Like us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/VMSportIE/
#BOUARS #Arsenal #Arteta #ArsenalFC #Bournemouth #Gunners #PL #PremierLeague #Football