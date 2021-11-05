Home TV Show News and Interviews Goal Of The Month October 2021 | Presented By crypto.com | Serie A TIM 2021/22

Antonio Candreva’s shot from outside the box against Udinese wins October Goal Of The Month competition, presented by crypto.com! | Serie A TIM 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
