Steven Gerrard open to Premier League return amid Aston Villa interest

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Steven Gerrard is open to a return to the Premier League, with the Rangers manager on Aston Villa’s shortlist of candidates to replace Dean Smith.

Villa are continuing their search for a new manager after sacking Smith on Sunday, and they are considering other candidates.

The club expect to accelerate their efforts to secure a new manager in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, former Norwich striker Dean Ashton discussed the possibility of Dean Smith or Frank Lampard taking over at the Canaries with the side also looking for a new manager following the sacking of Daniel Farke.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #PremierLeague

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf