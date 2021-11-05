Home TV Show News and Interviews Steven Gerrard open to Premier League return amid Aston Villa interest

Steven Gerrard is open to a return to the Premier League, with the Rangers manager on Aston Villa’s shortlist of candidates to replace Dean Smith.

Villa are continuing their search for a new manager after sacking Smith on Sunday, and they are considering other candidates.

The club expect to accelerate their efforts to secure a new manager in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, former Norwich striker Dean Ashton discussed the possibility of Dean Smith or Frank Lampard taking over at the Canaries with the side also looking for a new manager following the sacking of Daniel Farke.

