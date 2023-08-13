Home Full Match Replay Getafe v Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 13 August 2023

Getafe v Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 13 August 2023

Getafe v Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 13 August 2023
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 13 August 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next
Multi-Links
Original Video Link 1

Getafe v Barcelona Full Match – LaLiga | 13 August 2023

Previous Video
Good Morning Transfers!

Good Morning Transfers!

Next Video
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 13 August 2023

Related videos

Top