Germany vs Hungary Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 19 June 2024

Mark Pougatch presents coverage from Hamburg alongside Ian Wright, Karen Carney, and Danny Rohl as Croatia take on Albania in their second match at UEFA Euro 2024. Croatia have great international pedigree having reached the last four in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, but Albania manager – Brazilian and former Arsenal defender Sylvinho – oversaw an impressive qualifying campaign where they finished top of the group. This will be Albania’s second European Championships – the first time they qualified was in 2016 – and coverage will also include all the key news from the England and Scotland camps. Commentary comes from Seb Hutchinson and Andros Townsend.

