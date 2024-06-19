Arne Slot: The First Interview

Watch free and in full as new Liverpool FC Head Coach Arne Slot sits down to speak about becoming Head Coach at Anfield. In a wide-ranging and in-depth chat, the new boss discusses his decision to join the Reds, replacing Jürgen Klopp, his plans for pre-season and how much he’s looking forward to getting to work.

Slot also reveals the conversations he’s had with a number of the players since officially taking post on June 1, and plenty more.

