Gary Neville Podcast – 26 August 2021
Gary Neville Podcast – 26 August 2021

Gary Neville reviews last weekend’s Premier League action giving his thoughts on Romelu Lukaku scoring on his return to Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp’s outburst about this season’s refereeing and more!

