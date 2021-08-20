Home TV Show News and Interviews IN DEPTH! Breaking down the details of potential Mbappe and Ronaldo transfers! | Transfer Show
IN DEPTH! Breaking down the details of potential Mbappe and Ronaldo transfers! | Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Gary Neville Podcast – 26 August 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
82 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

IN DEPTH! Breaking down the details of potential Mbappe and Ronaldo transfers! | Transfer Show

Dharmesh and Kaveh break down what needs to happen in order for Cristiano Ronaldo to move from Juventus (potentially to Man City) and for Real Madrid to have their bid accepted for Kylian Mbappe by PSG.

Previous Video
efl

Carabao Cup On Quest – 26 August 2021

Next Video
gary-neville-podcast-the-gary-neville-podcast-football-pundit-neville_3286156

Gary Neville Podcast – 26 August 2021

Related videos

Top