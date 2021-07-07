Home International Games Euro 2020 Argentina v Brazil Full Match – Copa America Final | 10 July 2021
Argentina v Brazil Full Match – Copa America Final | 10 July 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference – England v Italy | Euro 2020 final

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
2,295 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
BBC Full coverage Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Extra time and penalty if any Source 3 - 1st half 2nd half Extra time and penalty if any

Argentina v Brazil Full Match – Copa America Final | 10 July 2021

Copa America Final: Argentina v Brazil
27/32. Brazil face Argentina in the final of the 2021 Copa America at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Commentary from Mark Scott and Leon Osman.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane pre-match press conference – England v Italy | Euro 2020 final

Related videos

Top