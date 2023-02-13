Home Highlights (UK Only) Gakpo scores first Liverpool goal! | Liverpool 2-0 Everton | Premier League Highlights

Highlights from Anfield where Mohamed Salah opened the scoring and Cody Gakpo netted his first goal for Liverpool to secure victory in the Merseyside derby.

