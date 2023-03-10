Gabriel Jesus? Its GREAT to see him back! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal v Sporting CP

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:20 – Atmosphere in the squad: The squad get on very well and you can sense that.

00:41 – Jesus return: It was great to see him back, you can see the happiness around him.

01:00 – A case of managing Jesus’ minutes: We have to manage his minutes. We have to manage his involvement.

01:20 – Looking to rotate or putting stamp on competition?: We are looking to win.

01:38 – What have you been working on since the last game?: Our desire to win the ball back, and we have to show that.

02:05 – Distraction being in Europe?: We haven’t had big European nights for years. Hopefully it will be a big atmosphere.

02:35 – Erling Haaland: I’m not surprised by him.

02:55 – A concern seeing City in that form?: We have to meet those standards.

03:20 – Who are your idols?: I cannot think. There’s loads of people I admire, one being Rafa Nadal.

03:54 – Eddie Nketiah: He’s in a boot but he’s not in a bad place.

04:04 – Any other concerns for tomorrow?: No I don’t think so.

04:14 – Less rotation?: Let’s see tomorrow.

04:25 – Ben White for England?: He’s available for us so for sure he will be for England.

04:33 – No World Cup issues lingering for White?: No, he’s been on good form.

05:06 – Conversations with Smite Rowe?: Emile knows how much we love him.

05:26 – Managing Smith Rowe’s minutes or when the chance arises?: We have to manage Emile’s minutes.

-END-

